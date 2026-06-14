What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Bureau County, reported in the week of June 1?

A single-family home in Princeton that sold for $267,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County over the past week.

In total, 14 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $116,929, or $130 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1 even if the property sold earlier.

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1. $267,000, single-family home at 1014 Sunset Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 1014 Sunset Drive in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $267,000. The house was built in 1955. The deal was closed on May 11.

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2. $260,000, single-family home at 216 Bailey Court

The single-family house at 216 Bailey Court in Princeton has new owners. The price was $260,000. The home was built in 1975. The transaction was completed on May 11.

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3. $228,000, single-family home at 1203 W. Clark St.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1203 W. Clark St. in Princeton. The price was $228,000. The house was built in 1977. The deal was finalized on May 20.

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4. $175,000, single-family home at 1218 Margaret Drive

The single-family house at 1218 Margaret Drive in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $175,000. The house was built in 1968. The deal was finalized on May 15.

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5. $131,500, single-family home at 108 W. Washington St.

A 1,004-square-foot single-family home at 108 W. Washington St. in Dover has been sold. The total purchase price was $131,500, $131 per square foot. The home was built in 1876. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 20.

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6. $110,500, single-family home at 207 E. North St.

The single-family residence at 207 E. North St. in Walnut has new owners. The price was $110,500. The deal was closed on May 15.

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7. $103,000, single-family home at 520 W. Devlin St.

The sale of the single-family house at 520 W. Devlin St. in Spring Valley has been finalized. The price was $103,000. The house was built in 1925. The deal was finalized on May 11.

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8. $95,000, single-family home at 205 N. East St.

The single-family home at 205 N. East St. in Seatonville has been sold. The total purchase price was $95,000. The home was built in 1967. The deal was closed on May 18.

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9. $87,000, single-family home at 215 S. Fourth St.

The single-family residence at 215 S. Fourth St. in Manlius has been sold. The total purchase price was $87,000. The transaction was completed on May 14.

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10. $55,000, single-family home at 108 N. Main St.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 108 North Main Street in Walnut. The price was $55,000. The house was built in 1887. The deal was finalized on May 13.