Sale closed in Geneva: $850,000 for a four-bedroom house

A 3,344-square-foot single-family house, built in 1990, has changed hands.

The home at 1580 Turnberry Court in Geneva was sold on May 4 for $850,000, or $254 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for three cars. The property sits on a 14,810-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently been sold close by include:

· In May 2025, a 3,049-square-foot single-family residence at 1631 Eagle Brook Drive sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1651 Eagle Brook Drive, in July 2025, a 3,209-square-foot single-family home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,317-square-foot single-family residence at 1666 Eagle Brook Drive, sold in November 2025, for $710,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.