Crystal Lake: Residential home goes for $530,000

The residential property located at 64 Talcott Avenue in Crystal Lake was sold on April 29, for $530,000, or $194 per square foot.

The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,726 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently been sold nearby:

· In April, a residential property at 680 Blackthorn Drive sold for $539,000, a price per square foot of $225. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 682 Silk Oak Lane, sold in April, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 801 Oak Hollow Road, in April, a 2,068-square-foot residential property was sold for $389,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.