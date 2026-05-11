Yorkville: Three-bedroom home sells for $420,000

A single-family home located at 3322 Cannonball Trail in Yorkville changed ownership on April 30.

The 1,164-square-foot house, built in 1972, was sold for $420,000, or $361 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached four-car garage. The property sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 2394 Sumac Drive, in May 2025, a 2,504-square-foot single-family house was sold for $421,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,640-square-foot single-family residence at 486 Honeysuckle Lane, sold in September 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $253. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,816-square-foot single-family residence at 406 Twinleaf Trail sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.