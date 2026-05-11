Sale closed in Joliet: $316,000 for a 20-bedroom house

A 1,560-square-foot single-family home, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The home at 1206 Violet Lane in Joliet was sold on April 30 for $316,000, or $203 per square foot. This two-story house has 20 bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 4,356 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,862-square-foot single-family house at 1212 Fawnlily Circle, sold in October 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,862-square-foot single-family residence at 1216 Fawnlily Circle sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1114 Stonecrop Lane, in December 2025, a 1,468-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.