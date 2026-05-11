Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $455,000 for a residential home

A 1,912-square-foot residential property, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The house at 255 Midlane Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on April 28 for $455,000, or $238 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 205 Shipland Drive, in March, a 3,116-square-foot residential property was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 276 Shipland Drive sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A residential property at 350 Crystal Ridge Drive, sold in April, for $229,500, a price per square foot of $214. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.