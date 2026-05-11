Residential home sells in McHenry for $337,000

The residential property located at 4415 Mayfair Drive in McHenry was sold on April 27, for $337,000, or $262 per square foot.

The home, built in 1954, has an interior space of 1,284 square feet. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1512 Oakleaf Drive, in April, a 1,344-square-foot residential property was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $342.

· In April, a residential property at 1907 Grandview Drive sold for $294,000, a price per square foot of $255.

· A residential property at 1802 Channel Beach Avenue, sold in April, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.