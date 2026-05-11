Residential home sells in Algonquin for $552,000

The residential property located at 108 Lafox Drive in Algonquin was sold on April 28, for $552,000, or $176 per square foot.

The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 3,130 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently been purchased:

· In January, a 1,792-square-foot residential property at 315 North Main Street sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $190.

· At 102 Center Street, in January, a 1,563-square-foot residential property was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A residential property at 5120 Pleasant View Drive, sold in April, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $101. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.