McHenry: Residential home goes for $477,000

A residential property located at 3201 Christopher Court in McHenry has a new owner since April 27.

The 2,272-square-foot house, built in 2016, was sold for $477,000, or $210 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 15,246 square feet.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· In April, a residential property at 3109 Talismon Lane in McHenry sold for $452,500, a price per square foot of $205.

· A residential property at 2945 Payton Crossing in McHenry, sold in September 2025, for $385,000.

· At 3203 Kendall Crossing in McHenry, in April, a 2,413-square-foot residential property was sold for $529,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.