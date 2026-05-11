La Grange: Five-bedroom home sells for $947,500

A single-family residence located at 739 Mason Drive in La Grange has a new owner since April 30.

The 3,305-square-foot house, built in 1988, was sold for $947,500, or $287 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 9,144 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In April 2025, a 2,385-square-foot single-family home at 1430 West 50th Street in La Grange sold for $858,000, a price per square foot of $360. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 634 South Edgewood Avenue in La Grange, in June 2025, a 2,538-square-foot single-family house was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $364. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,141-square-foot single-family residence at 114 51st Street in La Grange, sold in May 2025, for $923,000, a price per square foot of $431. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.