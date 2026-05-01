What can $200,000 buy you in La Salle County, April 20-26?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $200,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $195,000

Situated at 210 East North Street, Leland, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $195,000. The lot size is 4,792 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 7.

2. $175,500

Priced at $175,500 (equivalent to $84 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1905 and situated at 107 North Oneca Street, Tonica, was sold in April. The home spans 2,096 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 9,184-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 8.

3. $175,000

For a price tag of $175,000 ($144 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2005 and located at 223 Oakwood Avenue, Unit A, Oglesby, changed hands in April. The house spans 1,216 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 6,098-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 6.

4. $169,000

At $169,000 ($151 per square foot), the residential property located at 2293 Saint Vincent Avenue, La Salle, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1977, provides 1,120 square feet of living space, and sits on a 9,148-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 8.

5. $158,000

In April, a single-family residence located at 1008 Monroe Street, Mendota, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,386 square feet, was built in 1870 and was sold for $158,000, which calculates to $66 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 8,712 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 9.