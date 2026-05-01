What can $150,000 buy you in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of April 20?

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Lee County / Whiteside, all of which featured properties at the price point of $150,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $150,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 121 East Lincoln Highway, Franklin Grove, the house spans 1,092 square feet and was sold for $150,000, or $137 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 14,231-square-foot, and it was built in 1981. The transaction was completed on April 2.

2. $147,000

In April, a single-family house, with three bedrooms located at 102 South Jackson Street, Morrison, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,537 square feet, was built in 1938 and was sold for $147,000, which calculates to $96 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,270 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 2.

3. $115,000

Priced at $115,000, this single-family residence situated at 502 3rd Street, Lyndon, was sold in April. The property comprises a 0.6-acre lot. The deal was closed on April 2.

4. $108,000

At $108,000, the single-family home located at 515 13th Avenue, Rock Falls, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. The property sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 2.

5. $106,000

Situated at 927 Washington Avenue, Dixon, this single-family residence, was sold in March for a price of $106,000, translating to $69 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1959, offers a living area of 1,536 square feet and sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The transaction was completed on March 31.