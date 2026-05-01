Single-family home sells for $385,000 in Joliet

A single-family home located at 1005 Flagstaff Lane in Joliet changed owners on April 17.

The home was sold for $385,000. The property occupies a lot of 7,628 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· In April, a single-family residence at 2811 Marilyn Drive sold for $350,000.

· A single-family house at 2709 Misty Brook Lane, sold in February, for $299,900.

· At 2721 Great Meadow Drive, in January, a 3,111-square-foot single-family home was sold for $496,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.