Sale closed in Bolingbrook: $1.19 million for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 1887 Snead Street in Bolingbrook changed owners on April 17.

The 3,989-square-foot house, built in 2010, was sold for $1.19 million, or $297 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,596-square-foot single-family house at 1866 Snead Street, sold in September 2025, for $830,000, a price per square foot of $231.

· In April 2025, a 3,370-square-foot single-family home at 9 Heather Court sold for $818,000, a price per square foot of $243.

· At 1938 Barrington Avenue, in September 2025, a 3,820-square-foot single-family home was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.