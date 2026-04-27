Single-family home in Spring Grove sells for $693,000

A 3,309-square-foot single-family house, built in 2023, has changed hands.

The recently built house at 3276 Cornflower Way in Spring Grove was sold on April 14 for $693,000, or $209 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 1.3 acres.

These nearby homes in Spring Grove have also recently changed hands:

· In April 2025, a 2,108-square-foot single-family residence at 3305 Chelmsford Drive sold for $491,500, a price per square foot of $233. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,521-square-foot single-family home at 3226 Chelmsford Drive, sold in September 2025, for $575,000, a price per square foot of $378. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3214 Chelmsford Drive, in November 2025, a 2,674-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.