Single-family home sells for $318,000 in Joliet

The single-family home located at 124 South Midland Avenue in Joliet was sold on April 8, for $318,000, or $303 per square foot.

The house, built in 1930, has an interior space of 1,048 square feet. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 8,003 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 204 South Earl Avenue, in August 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $223,500. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,222-square-foot single-family house at 100 South Midland Avenue, sold in January, for $224,900, a price per square foot of $184.

· In March 2025, a 1,426-square-foot single-family home at 1421 South Woodbridge Road, Unit 2-D sold for $190,000, a price per square foot of $133.