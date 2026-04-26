Single-family home in Ottawa goes for $245,000

A 1,388-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1949, has changed hands.

The home at 2217 Boyce Place in Ottawa was sold on April 8 for $245,000, or $177 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,089 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family residence at 2219 Spencer Place, sold in February 2025, for $204,000.

· At 2210 Caton Road, in February 2025, a 1,258-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $220,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· In September 2025, a 2,464-square-foot single-family residence at 5 Oaklane Drive sold for $311,000, a price per square foot of $126.