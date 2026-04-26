Sale closed in Oswego: $445,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 313 Kensington Drive in Oswego was sold on April 13, for $445,000, or $180 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 2,472 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been purchased:

· In June 2025, a 1,392-square-foot single-family residence at 108 Buckingham Court sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 207 Long Beach Road, in April, a 3,299-square-foot single-family house was sold for $547,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,774-square-foot single-family house at 215 Long Beach Road, sold in December 2025, for $502,500, a price per square foot of $181. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.