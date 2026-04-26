Algonquin: Residential home goes for $405,000

A residential property located at 1157 Sawmill Lane in Algonquin has a new owner since April 6.

The 1,677-square-foot home, built in 1995, was sold for $405,000, or $242 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property occupies a lot of 10,350 square feet.

Other homes in Algonquin that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 681 Majestic Drive, in March, a 2,242-square-foot residential property was sold for $434,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March, a residential property at 1820 Crofton Drive sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 2054 Peach Tree Lane, sold in March, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $254.