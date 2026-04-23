Three-bedroom home sells for $1.15 million in Woodstock

A 7,000-square-foot single-family home, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The house at 3317 South Country Club Road in Woodstock was sold on April 7 for $1.15 million, or $164 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for four cars. The lot, which encompasses 5 acres, also offers a pool.