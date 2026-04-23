Single-family home sells in Joliet for $375,000

A single-family home located at 811 Copley Lane in Joliet has a new owner since April 9.

The 1,833-square-foot home, built in 1979, was sold for $375,000, or $205 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,000 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In February, a 1,231-square-foot single-family residence at 828 Mulford Lane sold for $258,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,285-square-foot single-family house at 710 Silver Leaf Court, sold in February, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $162.

· At 737 Springwood Drive, in March, a 1,752-square-foot single-family house was sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $208.