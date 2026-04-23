Single-family home sells in Homer Glen for $801,000

A single-family house located at 16039 Ridgewood Drive in Homer Glen has a new owner since April 9.

The 3,166-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $801,000, or $253 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· A 2,907-square-foot single-family residence at 16054 Ridgewood Drive in Homer Glen, sold in June 2025, for $642,000, a price per square foot of $221.

· At 16026 West Oak Avenue in Homer Glen, in May 2025, a 2,491-square-foot single-family home was sold for $487,000, a price per square foot of $196.

· In March 2025, a 1,841-square-foot single-family house at 16122 South Twin Oak Court in Homer Glen sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $269.