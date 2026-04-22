Single-family home in Joliet sells for $335,000

The single-family residence located at 3721 Terrance Ferry Drive in Joliet was sold on April 9, for $335,000, or $196 per square foot.

The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,712 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,750 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· At 3806 Juniper Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,800-square-foot single-family house was sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· In November 2025, a 1,800-square-foot single-family home at 3833 Terrance Ferry Drive sold for $353,500, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,788-square-foot single-family residence at 3819 Bergstrom Street, sold in December 2025, for $354,900, a price per square foot of $198.