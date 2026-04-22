Festival 56 seeks youth apprentices for summer theatre program

Festival 56 is seeking up to three youth ages 14-22 to work as paid apprentices with the resident professional theatre company this summer.

Festival 56 in Princeton is seeking up to three youth ages 14-22 to work as paid apprentices with the resident professional theatre company this summer.

The eight-week Summer Youth Employment in the Arts program, funded by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council, offers apprentices the chance to work in various aspects of theatre production, including scenic design, costume design, lighting and sound design, directing, stage management and public relations.

Apprentices will work approximately 15 hours per week at $15 per hour and will have the opportunity to mentor with one of the company’s professional artists. The program runs between June 8 and August 9.

To apply, submit a cover letter including contact information, age as of June 1, 2026, previous experience, career goals in theatre arts and a personal artistic statement. A resume and headshot are optional but encouraged.

Applicants should email materials to aharper@festival56.com with the subject line “Apprentice.” Applications are due by May 1.

Following a review of applications, selected candidates will be interviewed. One letter of recommendation from a teacher or artistic mentor may be required.

Applicants under age 16 must obtain an employment certificate under the Illinois Child Labor Law. The theatre will provide a letter of intent to hire, which the teen and parent or guardian must bring to an issuing officer at their school or school district to obtain a work permit.

For more information, visit www.festival56.com and select the Learning Stage tab.