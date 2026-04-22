La Salle County mobile home tax bills due June 19

Mobile home tax bills in La Salle County were mailed Monday, April 13. The due date for the Mobile Home Local Services Tax will be Friday, June 19. (pcess609/iStock)

Mobile home tax bills in La Salle County were mailed on Monday, April 13.

The due date for the Mobile Home Local Services Tax will be Friday, June 19. Residents can pay bills from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the treasurer’s office, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa. Accepted methods of payment include check or cash.

Community members can also pay at the drive-thru drop box, which is open 24 hours. The drop-box is located in the north part of the east parking lot. Cash payments will not be accepted.

Residents also may mail to the treasurer’s office, P.O. Box 1560, Ottawa; pay online or pay via phone at 815-393-2688, with E-check of credit card. A convenience fee of 2.4% will be charged by credit card processors when paying by credit card. A $1 per parcel will also will be charged when paying by E-check.

It is important the Mobile Home Local Services Tax be paid in a timely fashion. The penalty for delinquency is $25 per month up to $100 beginning Saturday, June 20.

For more information, call 815-434-8219.