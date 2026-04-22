Riverside earns top mental health workplace award for fifth straight year

Riverside Healthcare has earned a Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health for the fifth consecutive year, a recognition given to fewer than two in five employers nationwide.

The award, presented by Mental Health America (MHA), recognizes employers that create mentally healthy workplaces. The distinction is especially important in healthcare, where doctors, nurses, and staff members face emotionally demanding situations daily.

“Achieving the highest Workplace Mental Health certification from Mental Health America for the fifth straight year underscores Riverside’s sustained commitment to employee well-being,” Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic said in a news release. “The Well in Mind program plays a key role in supporting our staff’s mental health and their ability to care for our community.”

Well in Mind is Riverside’s employee assistance program — a free, confidential service available to employees and their household members. The program offers counseling and support focused on mental health and well-being.

Riverside Healthcare has earned a Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health for the fifth consecutive year. (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

Riverside underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs.

“We know the demands of healthcare can be significant, and our counselors are here to help employees navigate those challenges,” said Kristin Bell, therapist and Well in Mind Employee Assistance Program Coordinator. “We’re committed to providing Riverside employees with compassionate support whenever they need it.”

Mental Health America, the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and illness prevention, introduced the Bell Seal in 2019. The award recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health through Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum recognition levels.