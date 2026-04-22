Residential home sells in McHenry for $370,000

The residential property located at 3409 West Bretons Drive in McHenry was sold on April 8, for $370,000, or $158 per square foot.

The house, built in 1988, has an interior space of 2,349 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,197 square feet.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· In November 2025, a 2,155-square-foot residential property at 405 North Dale Avenue in McHenry sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $139. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,004-square-foot residential property at 607 North Green Street in McHenry, sold in June 2025, for $198,000, a price per square foot of $197.