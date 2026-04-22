Liquor ‘n’ Wine donates $2,500 to Rochelle Area Community Foundation

Liquor ‘n’ Wine in Rochelle presented a $2,500 donation April 21 to the Rochelle Area Community Foundation as part of a 10-year, $25,000 total pledge to support Rochelle-area nonprofits and organizations.

The pledge is in its fourth year and reached the $10,000 mark with the donation. Liquor ‘n’ Wine owner Manish Patel wanted to make an impact on the community and worked with RACF Executive Director Emily Anaya to come up with the giving campaign.

“I wanted to do it to give back to the community,” Patel said. “We do it for all the communities we’re a part of. We like helping the community and its organizations. What the community foundation is doing is getting support to the right causes in the community.”

The funds will go directly to the RACF Endowment Fund, the foundation’s largest fund with unrestricted use that impacts a diverse array of causes in the Rochelle area.

“It shows RACF can be flexible with how donations come through,” Anaya said.

She said $25,000 for 10 years is something RACF can expect and “it helps grow our endowment, which helps grow the money we can put back into the community. This community comes together in times of crisis, as well as on a day-to-day basis. Rochelle comes together and makes an impact. People want to do good and leave a lasting legacy. There’s so many philanthropic people here in this community and they want to make their imprint.”

RACF will host its annual Granting Futures event from 4-7 p.m. April 29 at the Lincoln Arts Center at 108 S. Main St. The program will start at 5 p.m. The free event will feature a cash bar by Flight Deck Bar & Grill.

The night will see local nonprofits and organizations receive a total of $150,000 in grants.

“That shows local impact,” Anaya said. “People will see where all that money will go. We want people to hear about all the wonderful organizations we help. We want to celebrate our donors and donor-advised funds.”