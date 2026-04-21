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TBM Avengers return May 15-16 to Peru

Peru City Council contributes $125K for air show

TBM Plane flys over city of Hennepin on Friday, July 4, 2025 at River Front Park in Hennepin.

The TBM Avenger and Salute to Veterans event returns to Peru on May 15-16. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

By Tom Collins

The TBM Avenger and Salute to Veterans event returns to Peru on May 15-16.

Monday, the Peru City Council unanimously acted on a pair of motions to bring the popular show back to the city’s airport.

First, the council approved a quote from Dimond Bros. Insurance ($7,622) to cover the event. The council then agreed to contribute $125,000 to defray the costs.

This year will mark the 11th anniversary of the city’s “signature event” and the largest gathering of TBM Avengers in the country.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he’s pleased to welcome back a show that seems to grow in popularity each year.

“We’re excited about the TBMs,” Kolowski said. “The city’s always been very supportive of this, because anything we can do for veterans, of course, we will do.

“But you also have so many people come to enjoy this free event, and that’s the main thing.”

PeruPeru City CouncilLa Salle CountyNewsTribuneLocal News
Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.