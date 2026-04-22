St. Charles bank robbed Tuesday; police, FBI investigating

(file photo) The St. Charles Police Department responded to a robbery at a bank on April 21, 2026.

Police say there is no threat to the public after a bank robbery Tuesday evening at BMO Harris Bank in St. Charles.

The St. Charles Police Department are investigating the robbery along with the FBI, according to a post by the police.

The BMO Harris location is 300 S. Randall Road.

The police said the suspects are known to have left the area.

In November, an armed bank robbery took place at U.S. Bank in St. Charles.

The police said they will provide more public updates about Tuesday’s attempted bank robbery when they become available.