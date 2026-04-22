La Salle County grand jury: April 21, 2026

A La Salle County grand jury convened on Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Ross Woody, 38, of Kansas City, Mo. (operating a commercial motor vehicle under the influence)

Michael Onderisin, 47, of Marseilles (driving while revoked)

Kamila Burczyc, 37, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)

Jovany Quino Jara, 26, of La Salle (aggravated domestic battery)

Courtney Harris, 49, of San Bernardino, Calif. (unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender)

Sebastian C. Aguilera, 21, of Oglesby (aggravated battery; domestic battery)

Bobbi J. Morrill, 48, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Steven A. King, 59, of Ottawa (retail theft)

B.J. Redmond, 23, of Ottawa (aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon)

Tavaris S. Monroe, 33, of Aurora (two counts of retail theft)

Destiny Laird, 29, of Ottawa (aggravated battery)

Raymond C. Shevlin, 36, of Triumph (two counts of aggravated DUI)

Lavon S. Reed, 21, of Chicago (two counts of retail theft; aggravated fleeing and eluding)

Jesika Muzzarelli, 32, of Peru (aggravated assault)

Tariya M. Mack, 18, of Peoria (retail theft)

Meghan K. Davey, 29, of Peru (two counts of aggravated battery)

Joseph B. Frackowiak, 27, of Peru (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon)

Sebastian R. Love, 32, of Peru (domestic battery)

Shane M. Larsen, 31, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Joshua T. Lunde, 28, of Streator (two counts of retail theft; aggravated battery)

Matthew W. Scott, 34, of Streator (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon)

Michael S. Magana, 38, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)

Joseph W. Wheaton, 34, of Streator (driving while revoked)

Dennis K. Montgomery, 34, of Streator (burglary; unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle)

Justin M. Parks, 30, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)

Tammy D. Eplin, 51, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon)

Jessie A. Rider, 37, of Atalissa, Iowa (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver)

Brianna L. Webber, 34, of Atalissa, Iowa (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver)