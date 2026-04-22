Morris: Single-family home sells for $450,000

The single-family residence located at 3555 Primrose Lane in Morris was sold on April 6, for $450,000, or $265 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,698 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 1 acre.

These nearby homes in Morris have also recently been purchased:

· In August 2025, a 2,234-square-foot single-family residence at 3560 Primrose Lane sold for $457,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· A 1,224-square-foot single-family residence at 215 West Southmor Road, sold in September 2025, for $286,000, a price per square foot of $234.

· At 185 Jacqueline Street, in March, a 1,891-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $177.