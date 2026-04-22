Four-bedroom home in Lemont sells for $560,500

A new single-family residence located at 12576 Maggie Drive in Lemont changed owners on April 15.

The 3,419-square-foot house, built in 2024, was sold for $560,500, or $164 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,799 square feet.

Other homes in Lemont that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 12945 Silver Fox Drive, in March 2025, a 4,023-square-foot single-family house was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,589-square-foot single-family home at 27 Ruffled Feathers Drive, sold in April 2025, for $815,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 3,162-square-foot single-family house at 12984 Waterford Drive sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $261. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.