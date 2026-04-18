Joliet: Single-family home goes for $305,000

A single-family home located at 108 Lavidia Boulevard in Joliet changed owners on March 30.

The 1,694-square-foot house, built in 1952, was sold for $305,000, or $180 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property sits on a 13,654-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· In January, a 1,080-square-foot single-family house at 2540 Crystal Drive sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $292.

· A 1,216-square-foot single-family residence at 2570 Plainfield Road, sold in April 2025, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $275. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 405 Farmington Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,400-square-foot single-family house was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $289.