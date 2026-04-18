Hinsdale: Six-bedroom home sells for $3.25 million

The new single-family house located at 331 Forest Road in Hinsdale was sold on March 26, for $3.25 million, or $524 per square foot.

The house, built in 2026, has an interior space of 6,200 square feet. This two-story house has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to one parking spot. The property’s lot measures 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In January 2025, a 1,540-square-foot single-family residence at 324 The Lane sold for $2.2 million, a price per square foot of $1,429.

· A 4,052-square-foot single-family home at 133 East Walnut Street, sold in November 2025, for $1.75 million, a price per square foot of $432. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 133 East Walnut Street, in November 2025, a 3,283-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.75 million, a price per square foot of $533.