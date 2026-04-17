Single-family home sells in New Lenox for $615,000

The single-family residence located at 702 Pintail Drive in New Lenox was sold on March 25. The purchase price was $615,000.

The property occupies a lot of 12,126 square feet.

Other homes in New Lenox that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 756 Teal Drive, in May 2025, a single-family house was sold for $555,000.

· A 2,650-square-foot single-family home at 2357 Bluestone Bay Drive, sold in September 2025, for $540,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a single-family residence at 701 Downing Street sold for $494,500. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.