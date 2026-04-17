Spring Grove man found dead of gunshot wound in wooded area

A Spring Grove man was found dead Monday in a wooded area on private property, police said.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office said Friday that Kyriakos “K.C.” Iatropoulos, 35, of Spring Grove, was found at Springdale Trails, a local subdivision, “with a gun shot wound to the head.”

The coroner’s office said an autopsy was performed Tuesday and toxicology is pending.

A Spring Grove Police official said there was no foul play believed to be involved and that the wound was believed to be self-inflicted.

The coroner’s office said it was working with Spring Grove police and fire officials in the investigation.