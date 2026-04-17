OSF HealthCare to host community education class on advance care planning

The session will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, in conference room C at the OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare is inviting community members to attend a free educational class, “Thinking Ahead Together: Care Decisions Explained.”

The class is designed to help individuals better understand advance care planning and make informed health care decisions that reflect their personal values and goals, according to a news release.

The session will be held from 4-4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, in conference room C at the OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota.

The class will be presented by an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse in palliative care.

Participants will receive a clear and compassionate overview of advance care planning and why planning ahead is an important part of caring for yourself and those you love, according to the release.

The discussion will introduce the role of a health care power of attorney and explain how choosing a trusted decision-maker can help ensure a person’s wishes are honored if they are unable to speak for themselves.

The session will also highlight how do-not-resuscitate orders reflect a patient’s goals of care and discuss how these orders help guide clinical decision-making across the health care team, according to the release.

Throughout the class, participants will be encouraged to ask questions and engage in thoughtful conversation about planning for future health care needs.

According to the release, this informative session is open to the public and is intended to empower community members with knowledge and confidence to take an active role in their care planning.

No registration is required.

For questions or additional information, call 815-431-5277.