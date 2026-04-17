Morris Area Public Library celebrates National Library Week starting Sunday

The Morris Area Public Library is kicking off National Public Library Week starting on Sunday with a sensory-sensitive movie.

The library is hosting a showing of a movie for sensory sensitive people, with adjusted lighting and sound from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

National Library Week which runs from Sunday to Saturday, is a time to celebrate the many ways libraries bring people together, spark imagination, and support lifelong learning, according to a news release. From books and digital resources to engaging programs and community events, libraries are essential to thriving communities.

The library invites everyone to join the celebration.

Other events include an adult craft at 12:30 p.m. Monday, children’s storytime at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, a horror movie night at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a tween/teen and young adult craft at 5 p.m. Thursday.

“National Library Week is a wonderful opportunity to highlight all the ways the library supports and brings joy to our community,” said Ali Fisher, Patron Services Supervisor. “From live music to creative programs and family activities, we truly have something for everyone.”

First celebrated in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April.

For more information about National Library Week and other events at the Morris Area Public Library, visit the website at www.morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.