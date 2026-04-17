Morris Hospital hosts safety camp for elementary students June 12

Morris Hospital will hold a Camp 911 safety program for children entering third through fifth grades from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 12, at Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

Attendees can learn how to stay safe, respond to an emergency and apply first aid techniques through hands-on activities. The camp will be held regardless of the weather. Participants are encouraged to wear gym shoes and be prepared for outdoor and indoor activities. Children enrolled in the hospital’s YMCA summer camp will be automatically enrolled in Camp 911.

The camp costs $20 and includes a t-shirt. Due to limited space, registration is required. Registration will close Friday, May 22. To register, visit morrishospital.org/events and select “Kids Classes.”

For more information, call 815-705-7364.