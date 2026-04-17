More than 25 artisan vendors expected for Homegrown Spring Market in Yorkville

(file photo) The Homegrown Spring Market is from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m on Saturday, April 18. at the Fox Republic Brewing Co. in downtown Yorkville. (Photo provided by the Fox Republic Brewing Co. )

A large spring market is coming to Yorkville, celebrating handmade goods and unique finds from local artisans.

The Homegrown Spring Market is from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m on Saturday at the Fox Republic Brewing Co.

More than 25 artisan vendors are showing off their goods, ranging from boutique items, specialized gifts to custom-designed pieces.

The organizers of the event, Homegrown Markets, said the family-fun event is designed for everyone.

“Whether you’re looking for something special or just want a fun weekend outing, this is the place to be,” Homegrown Markets said in a post. “Shop one-of-a kind pieces you won’t find anywhere else (and) support local businesses and makers.”

Fox Republic will be open throughout the event offering brews to anyone who wants to “hang out with friend and enjoy the vibe.”