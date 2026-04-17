Single-family home in La Salle goes for $380,000

The single-family residence located at 210 Mary Senica Court in La Salle was sold on March 30, for $380,000, or $198 per square foot.

The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 1,920 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· In August 2025, a 2,550-square-foot single-family residence at 60 Royal Wood Drive in La Salle sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 49 Oak Ridge Drive in La Salle, in September 2025, a 2,236-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $376,000, a price per square foot of $168.