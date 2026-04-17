Sale closed in Oswego: $407,500 for a single-family home built in 1910

A 2,256-square-foot single-family home, built in 1910, has changed hands.

The house at 55 Garfield Street in Oswego was sold on April 9 for $407,500, or $181 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,064-square-foot single-family residence at 104 Park Street, sold in December 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $320. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a single-family house at 96 East Jackson Street sold for $355,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 105 Chicago Road, in September 2025, a 2,500-square-foot single-family house was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $180.