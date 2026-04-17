Amboy woman, wanted on drug-related warrant, charged with more drug offenses after Dixon traffic stop

An Amboy woman was taken into custody Thursday night in Dixon on an outstanding warrant for seven felony drug charges and subsequently charged with four additional felony drug offenses.

Laura A. Stroud, 61, was charged a month ago with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 500 feet of a school, a Class 1 felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; one count of possession of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; one count of possession of meth, a Class 3 felony; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

That first string of charges stems from a search warrant that the sheriff’s office executed March 13 with assistance from the Amboy Police Department and Lee County Animal Control as a result of a narcotics investigation. After the search, police issued a warrant for Stroud’s arrest, according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of North Galena Avenue in Dixon. Police identified Stroud as the driver of the vehicle and arrested her on the warrant, the release said.

Additional charges filed Friday against Stroud included possession of 15 to 100 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; the manufacture/delivery of 15 to 100 grams of a substance containing fentanyl, a Class X felony; possession of 15 to 100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, court records show.

Stroud appeared Friday before Lee County Associate Judge Theresa Friel-Draper, who ordered Stroud’s release as her case proceeds through the court, court records show.

The conditions of her release include that she report to court services and comply with its orders; appear for scheduled hearings and submit to court orders; and not violate any laws of any jurisdiction, court records show.

Stroud’s next court date is set for 8:30 a.m. April 29.