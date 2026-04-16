Single-family home in Oswego goes for $430,000

A 2,278-square-foot single-family house, built in 2015, has changed hands.

The house at 4215 Southerland Drive in Oswego was sold on April 6 for $430,000, or $189 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 13,068 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been purchased:

· At 4106 Weaver Court, in November 2025, a 2,710-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,235-square-foot single-family home at 4357 Schofield Drive, sold in February 2025, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $147. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,219-square-foot single-family house at 4323 Schofield Drive sold for $408,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.