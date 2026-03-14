Sale closed in Johnsburg: $480,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 3111 Talismon Lane in Johnsburg has a new owner since Feb. 27.

The 1,683-square-foot home, built in 2018, was sold for $480,000, or $285 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features three parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· At 3202 Christopher Lane in Johnsburg, in September 2025, a 2,365-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $190.

· In July 2025, a 2,831-square-foot single-family home at 3313 Christopher Lane in Johnsburg sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $150.

· A 3,236-square-foot single-family house at 2902 Pleasant Drive in Johnsburg, sold in August 2025, for $642,000, a price per square foot of $198.