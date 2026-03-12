Sale closed in Villa Park: $774,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 133 East Washington Street in Villa Park was sold on Feb. 20, for $774,000, or $462 per square foot.

The home, built in 1928, has an interior space of 1,674 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

These nearby homes in Villa Park have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,576-square-foot single-family residence at 604 East Grant Avenue, sold in December 2025, for $513,500, a price per square foot of $326. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 550 East Illinois Avenue, in April 2025, a 2,998-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $207.

· In August 2025, a 1,497-square-foot single-family residence at 648 East Illinois Avenue sold for $492,000, a price per square foot of $329.