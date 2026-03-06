Single-family home sells in Joliet for $530,000

A single-family home located at 3509 Greenmeadow Lane in Joliet has a new owner since Feb. 20.

The 3,323-square-foot house, built in 1976, was sold for $530,000, or $159 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. In addition to its 0.5 acres lot size, the property’s backyard offers a pool.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 708 Timberline Drive, in July 2025, a 2,534-square-foot single-family house was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $182.

· In September 2025, a 2,706-square-foot single-family residence at 3416 Bankview Drive sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $212.

· A 2,340-square-foot single-family house at 720 Meadow Wood Drive, sold in February, for $301,000, a price per square foot of $129.