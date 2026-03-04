Single-family home sells in Woodridge for $970,000

The single-family residence located at 6441 Bobby Jones Lane in Woodridge was sold on Feb. 12, for $970,000, or $256 per square foot.

The house, built in 1991, has an interior space of 3,785 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with electric heating. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Woodridge have also recently changed hands:

· In July 2025, a 2,928-square-foot single-family residence at 3904 Sarazen Court sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $301.

· At 6469 Bobby Jones Lane, in June 2025, a 3,392-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $287.

· A 3,059-square-foot single-family residence at 6524 Greene Road, sold in December 2025, for $980,000, a price per square foot of $320. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.