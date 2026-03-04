Sale closed in Batavia: $480,000 for a single-family home

A 2,009-square-foot single-family house, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The home at 810 Cambridge Drive in Batavia was sold on Feb. 19 for $480,000, or $239 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 3,554 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 848 Skyline Drive, in August 2025, a 2,100-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,666-square-foot single-family home at 880 Skyline Drive, sold in August 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 3,125-square-foot single-family house at 748 Hamilton Way sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.